Morgan Stanley 3Q profit rises 25%, helped by trading

The New York-based firm posted a profit in the third quarter of $2.72 billion, or $1.66 per share, up from $2.2 billion, or $1.27 per share, in the same period a year earlier. The results beat analysts’ expectations. The results included a one-time tax benefit of $113 million.

Like other investment banks, Morgan Stanley benefitted from markets that generally moved higher through the summer. Morgan Stanley's stock trading division — the firm’s specialty — saw next revenues increase to $2.26 billion from $1.99 billion a year earlier. The bond trading division, smaller than the stock trading operation, saw a bigger jump in revenues in the quarter to $1.92 billion.