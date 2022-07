Morgan scores twice and US women down Haiti 3-0

Haiti was awarded a penalty in the 42nd but Roselord Borgella's attempt hit the post and caromed away. Borgella was handed a red card in the 45th, but video review rescinded the call and she was given a yellow.

The United States appeared to score on an own goal in the 78th, but Megan Rapinoe was ruled offside. Purce scored her fourth international goal in the 84th.

U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski praised Morgan and said he was pleased with the result, although there's things to work on before the Americans face Jamaica on Thursday.

“On the other side, we gave up a lot of opportunities, gave up a penalty kick. That’s something we’re going to have to do better and tie up a few things for the next game,” Andonovski said.

Eight teams are split into two groups for the W Championship. The top two finishers in each group earn World Cup berths. The third place finishers in each group advance to a 10-team intercontinental playoff, to be held in New Zealand in February.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Haiti has never qualified for a World Cup or an Olympics. In addition to the United States and Haiti, the group includes Jamaica and Mexico.

Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad & Tobago are in the other group.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption United States' Mallory Pugh, left, and Haiti's goalkeeper Lara Larco battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano Combined Shape Caption United States' Mallory Pugh, left, and Haiti's goalkeeper Lara Larco battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined Shape Caption United States' Alex Morgan, right, celebrates with teammate Rose Lavelle scoring her side's second goal against Haiti during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano Combined Shape Caption United States' Alex Morgan, right, celebrates with teammate Rose Lavelle scoring her side's second goal against Haiti during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Combined Shape Caption United States' Mallory Pugh, center, and Haiti's Sherly Jeudy, right, battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano Combined Shape Caption United States' Mallory Pugh, center, and Haiti's Sherly Jeudy, right, battle for the ball during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano