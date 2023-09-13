More than a dozen people are feared dead in a massive fire at an apartment building in Hanoi

Around a dozen people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
24 minutes ago
X

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Around a dozen people are feared dead after a massive fire broke out at an apartment building in Vietnam’s capital, Hanoi, state media said on Wednesday.

The fire is believed to have started late Tuesday and 54 of the 70 people who were rescued from the building were hospitalized with injuries, the report said.

Authorities are yet to confirm the exact death toll.

The fire has been extinguished but rescue operations are continuing.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Matt Olson hits 51st home run to tie Andruw Jones’ Braves franchise record30m ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

NEW DETAILS
YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list
8h ago

Credit: Be Our Guest Investments, LLC

Judge asked to close building near Piedmont Park amid sinkhole lawsuit
3h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
8h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
8h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift and her 'Anti-Hero' top MTV VMAs in a show dominated by hip-hop, K-pop and...
5m ago
Australia's highest court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 ground staff
6m ago
Putin welcomes Kim Jong Un at cosmodrome for meeting that shows how leaders are coming...
25m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top