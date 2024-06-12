Nation & World News

More than 80 passengers killed in the latest boat accident in Congo

Congo's president says a boat carrying more than 270 passengers has capsized on a river near Congo’s capital of Kinshasa, leaving more than 80 dead
More than 80 people died when a boat ferrying passengers on Congo's Kwa River sank late Monday. (AP Graphic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

More than 80 people died when a boat ferrying passengers on Congo's Kwa River sank late Monday. (AP Graphic)
By BY CHRISTINA MALKIA – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A boat carrying more than 270 passengers has capsized on a river near Congo's capital of Kinshasa, leaving more than 80 dead, President Félix Tshisekedi said Wednesday.

It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country where overloading is often blamed, including in February when dozens lost their lives after an overloaded boat sank.

A statement quoting Tshisekedi said the locally made boat capsized late Monday in Maï-Ndombe province along the Kwa River.

The boat was carrying 271 passengers to Kinshasa when it broke down due to an engine failure, according to the U.N.-backed Radio Okapi, citing Ren Maker, the water commissioner in the Mushi district where the accident happened.

Eighty-six of the passengers died while 185 managed to swim ashore, some 70 kilometers (43 miles) near the closest city of Mushie, Maker said.

He said the boat hit the edge of the river bank and broke up.

Congolese officials have often warned against overloading and vowed to punish those violating safety measures for water transportation. But in remote areas where most passengers come from, many are unable to afford public transport for the few available roads.

___

Associated Press writer Chinedu Asadu in Abuja, Nigeria contributed to this report.

____

This story has been corrected to show there are no missing people.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy photo/Garry Kozak

Jet carrying Atlantans that crashed in 1971 finally found in Vermont lake

Credit: AP

Southern Baptists reject constitutional ban on women in pastoral roles

UGA study finds Black children can internalize racism, leading to anxiety

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia requires police training on election intimidation and interference

Credit: AP

Runoff rivals in deep-red west Georgia vow not to be the next Greene
The Latest

Credit: AP

Barkov back on ice for the Panthers, who lead 2-0 in Cup final thanks to scoring from...
8m ago
Quincy Jones, Richard Curtis, Juliet Taylor and Bond producers will get honorary Oscars
8m ago
Top investigator in Karen Read murder case questioned over inappropriate texts
10m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Some things to know about NBA great Jerry West's life and Hall of Fame career
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith