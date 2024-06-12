Breaking: Bus hijacking suspect in Atlanta was witness to Peachtree Center shooting
Nation & World News

More than 80 passengers killed in the latest boat accident in Congo

Congo's president says a boat carrying more than 270 passengers has capsized on a river near Congo’s capital of Kinshasa, leaving more than 80 dead
By BY CHRISTINA MALKIA – Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A boat carrying more than 270 passengers has capsized on a river near Congo's capital of Kinshasa, leaving more than 80 dead, President Félix Tshisekedi said Wednesday.

It was the latest deadly boat accident in the central African country where overloading is often blamed, including in February when dozens lost their lives after an overloaded boat sank.

The statement quoting President Félix Tshisekedi says the locally made boat capsized late Monday in Maï-Ndombe province along the Kwa River.

The boat was carrying 271 passengers to Kinshasa when it broke down due to an engine failure, according to the U.N.-backed Radio Okapi, citing Ren Maker, the water commissioner in the Mushi district where the accident happened.

Eighty-six of the passengers died while 185 managed to swim ashore, some 70 kilometers (43 miles) near the closest city of Mushie, Maker said.

He said the boat hit the edge of the river bank and broke up.

Congolese officials have often warned against overloading and vowed to punish those violating safety measures for water transportation. But in remote areas where most passengers come from, many are unable to afford public transport for the few available roads.

___

Associated Press writer Chinedu Asadu in Abuja, Nigeria contributed to this report.

____

This story has been corrected to show there are no missing people.

