Publisher plans massive ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ reprints to meet demand for VP candidate JD Vance's book

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump's selection of JD Vance as his running mate has led to a surge in sales for "Hillbilly Elegy," his best-selling memoir that came out in 2016.

A spokesperson for HarperCollins told The Associated Press that more than 600,000 copies have been sold since Trump's announcement on July 15. The total includes physical books, audio books and e-books.

“We are printing hundreds of thousands of copies to fill the demand at our retail partners,” the publisher announced Thursday.