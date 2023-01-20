ajc logo
X

More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta

National & World News
11 hours ago
The NFL says more than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday.

Season-ticket holders of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the Jan. 29 game is played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The league revamped its playoff system after Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengal was canceled. The contest was halted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in Week 17, and there wasn't enough time to make it up.

The Bills could've claimed home field throughout the AFC playoffs with a win over the Bengals. Instead, Buffalo played one less game and finished a half-game behind top seed Kansas City, prompting the league to decide that a neutral site would be used if both teams advanced to the conference championship.

Atlanta's 75,000-seat, retractable-roof stadium was chosen as the site. If either Kansas City or Buffalo loses this weekend in the divisional round, the AFC championship game would be played at the higher-seeded team.

The ticketing plan for a game in Atlanta puts Bills fans on one side of the stadium and Chiefs fans on the other.

If any tickets remain on Monday for a playoff game in Atlanta, they would go on sale to the general public.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves are good again, but their hole at shortstop is worrisome
13h ago

Credit: TNS

More than 50,000 tickets already sold for potential AFC title game in Atlanta
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

69 players, 5 of them Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

69 players, 5 of them Bulldogs, granted special eligibility for NFL draft
8h ago

Credit: Adam Krohn

Georgia Tech makes six staff hirings official
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Dita Alangkara

4 US men in Australian Open 4th round; 1st time since 2004
10m ago
Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting
24m ago
Door of No Return: Yellen visits onetime slave-trading post
29m ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top