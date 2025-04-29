Nation & World News
Nation & World News

More than 50,000 Los Angeles County workers take to picket lines demanding higher pay

More than 50,000 Los Angeles County workers are walking picket lines to demand higher pay
Los Angeles County workers rally to demand higher wages Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles County workers rally to demand higher wages Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
By JAIMIE DING – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 50,000 Los Angeles County workers demanding higher pay were on strike again Tuesday, and the walkout caused closures or disruptions at libraries, healthcare clinics and administrative offices across the nation's most populous county.

The two-day strike that began Monday evening followed failed negotiations with the county for a new contract after the last one expired in March, according to the Service Employees International Union Local 721.

The union represents employees including public health professionals, social workers, parks and recreation staff, custodians, clerical workers and others serving a county of 10 million residents. It's the first time all of its about 55,000 members are on strike, the union said.

Marchers wore purple and hoisted signs reading “We are the safety net!” A huge crowd marched through downtown LA streets while pickets were planned at dozens of sites countywide, including Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and offices of the Department of Children and Family Services.

The work stoppage caused short staffing that led to long lines at the county’s Department of Public Social Services. Staff members on hand said they could print some paperwork and process documents but couldn’t give out case updates or handle other issues usually dealt with by social workers participating in the strike.

Michael Euring, 54, said he couldn’t pick up his mail or a new public assistance card. He didn’t know why the strike was happening but was frustrated by the disruption in services.

“I have a 7-month-old son, and I’m a single father,” Euring said. “The mail that I need is here. I can’t get an EBT card, can’t access my benefits to feed my child.”

Lauren Punch, a supervising clerk at the office who joined the walkout, called the situation “100% preventable.” She wants a salary increase as well fewer people to supervise.

“It’s disrespectful to the community that we’re charged to take care of,” Punch said. “It’s a shame that there are people out here with disabilities that we’re not able to service fully.”

The labor action is set to last until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Until then members of the public could experience closures or delays at libraries, some healthcare clinics, beach bathrooms and public service counters at the Hall of Administration. Services in the medical examiner's office and public works department may also be affected, according to the county. But hospitals and most county offices will remain open.

“This is the workforce that got LA County through emergency after emergency: the January wildfires, public health emergencies, mental health emergencies, social service emergencies and more,” union leader David Green said in a statement. “That’s why we have had it with the labor law violations and demand respect for our workers.”

The union has accused the county of 44 labor law violations during contract negotiations, including surveillance and retaliation against workers engaging in union activity and contracting out work that's supposed to be done by union members.

LA County says it's facing "unprecedented stresses" on its budget, including a tentative $4 billion settlement of thousands of childhood sexual assault claims, a projected $2 billion in impacts related to the LA wildfires in January, and the potential loss of hundreds of millions in federal funding.

“We do not want to negotiate ourselves into a structural deficit — which could lead to layoffs and service reductions,” spokesperson Elizabeth Marcellino said in a statement from the chief executive office. “We are trying to strike a balance: fair compensation for our workforce while sustaining services and avoiding layoffs in the midst of some of the worst financial challenges we have ever experienced.”

The city of LA is facing similar financial woes — Mayor Karen Bass's recently proposed budget includes 1,600 layoffs of city workers amid a nearly $1 billion deficit.

About 150 county workers picketed outside Los Angeles General Medical Center on Monday.

Lillian Cabral, who has worked at the hospital since 1978, said the strike was a “historic moment” that involved staff from the emergency room and radiology departments to custodians.

Cabral is part of the bargaining committee and said she was frustrated by a process that has been filled with long delays and little movement from the county.

“It's so unfair to us, it's so unfair to our patients, and to our clients and our community,” Cabral said.

Los Angeles County workers rally to demand higher wages Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles County workers rally to demand higher wages Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles County workers rally to demand higher wages Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles County workers rally to demand higher wages Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles County workers picket outside of the Los Angeles General Medical Center after walking off the job Monday, April 28, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jaimie Ding)

Credit: AP

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles County workers begin 2-day strike

Civil rights groups sue to restore jobs at Homeland Security oversight offices that were gutted

Georgia 2nd in nation with 3 officers killed in line of duty this year

Three Georgia officers have been killed so far this year, ranking the state second in the number of police killed in the line of duty in 2025.

The Latest

First lady Melania Trump listens as President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as she and the President depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. The President and first lady will be traveling to Rome and the Vatican to attend the funeral for Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and 'revenge porn,' passes. What is it?

5m ago

Wall Street rises as corporate profits pile higher along with uncertainty about Trump's trade war

7m ago

Canadian prime minister's Liberals fall short of a majority in Parliament, broadcaster projects

8m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.