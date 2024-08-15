Nation & World News

More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry says

The Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war
By WAFAA SHURAFA and JULIA FRANKEL – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — More than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the territory’s Health Ministry said Thursday.

Israel's offensive has also wounded 92,401 people and displaced over 85% of the population from their homes, the ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said. It does not distinguish between civilians and militants in its toll.

The announcement came during yet another push from international mediators to broker a cease-fire in the war, now in its 11th month.

The conflict began Oct. 7 after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people — most of them civilians — and dragging roughly 250 hostages to Gaza.

Frankel reported from Jerusalem.

