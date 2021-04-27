More than 400 businesses back LGBTQ rights act

Among the bill’s opponents is the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, which has said it could force church halls and facilities to host functions that violate their beliefs.

Corporate endorsements of the bill have more than doubled since the House first passed it in 2019, the Human Rights Campaign said.

“We are seeing growing support from business leaders because they understand that the Equality Act is good for their employees, good for their businesses and good for our country,” the Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David said in a statement.