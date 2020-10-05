More than 300 detained in Belarus during Sunday protests

Initially, Belarusian authorities cracked down brutally on protesters, with police detaining thousands and injuring scores with truncheons, rubber bullets and stun grenades.

The government has since scaled down on the violence but has maintained the pressure, detaining hundreds of protesters and prosecuting top activists. Prominent members of the opposition's Coordination Council, formed to push for a transition of power, have been arrested or forced to leave the country. But the protests continued despite the crackdown.

On Monday, the elderly took to the streets, protesting against Lukashenko. Several hundred older men and women marched through the center Minsk, chanting “Go away!” and “Grandmothers are against violence!” The crowd walked all the way to the Interior Ministry, where the protesters started shouting “Freedom to our grandchildren!” According to the Viasna human rights center, three people were detained.

The violence against peaceful protesters elicited international outrage. Last week, the European Union imposed sanctions on 40 officials suspected of election misconduct and the crackdown on protesters. Lukashenko didn't make the list.

The Belarusian opposition hopes to greatly expand the list of sanctioned officials, Tsikhanouskaya's spokeswoman, Anna Krasulina, told The Associated Press on Monday. “Our list includes around 800 names — all those who committed violence against peaceful citizens, who gave orders to commit violence, all of them will have to answer,” Krasulina said. “Those who falsified the election made the list as well.”

According to Krasulina, the expanded list will be presented on Tuesday during Tsikhanouskaya's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. “We see that the EU decided on the sanctions and imposed them. We expect the sanctions list to grow significantly," Krasulina said.

She added that the opposition “counts on Germany's help" to start a dialogue with Belarusian authorities about holding a new election.

Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, centre, is welcomed by supporters, during a rally, by the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Tikhanovskaya fled from Belarus following the disputed Aug. 9, presidential election, that forced her into exile. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

