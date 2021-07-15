More than 30 dead, dozens missing in heavy Europe floods

“There are people dead, there are people missing, there are many who are still in danger,” the governor of Rhineland-Palatinate state, Malu Dreyer, told the regional parliament. “We have never seen such a disaster. It's really devastating.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was distraught by the news of the floods. “My sympathy goes to the relatives and of the dead and missing,” she said during a trip to Washington.

Across the border in Belgium, the Vesdre river broke its banks and sent masses of water churning through the streets of Pepinster, close to Liege, its destructive power bringing down some buildings.

“Several homes have collapsed,” mayor Philippe Godin told RTBF network. It was unclear whether all inhabitants had been able to escape unhurt.

Several Belgian media reported that four people died in eastern Verviers. No independent confirmation was immediately available.

Major highways were inundated in the south and east of Belgium, and the railway service said all traffic was stopped.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to help those affected.

“My thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating floods in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands and those who have lost their homes," she tweeted. “The EU is ready to help.”

The full extent of the damage across the region was still unclear after many villages were cut off by floodwater and landslides that made roads impassable. Videos posted on social media showed cars floating down streets and houses partly collapsed in some places.

Many of the dead were only discovered after floodwaters began to recede again. Police said four people died in separate incidents after their basements were flooded in Cologne, Kamen and Wuppertal, where authorities warned that a dam threatened to burst.

Authorities in the Rhine-Sieg county south of Cologne ordered the evacuation of several villages below the Steinbachtal reservoir amid fears the dam there could also break.

Two firefighters died during rescue operations in North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

Governor Armin Laschet paid tribute to them and pledged swift help for those individuals and businesses affected by the floods.

“We don't know the extent of the damage yet, but we won't leave the communities, the people affected alone,” he said during a visit the flood-hit city of Hagen.

Laschet, a conservative who is running to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor in this fall's German election, said the unusually heavy storms and preceding heatwave could be linked to climate change.

Political opponents have criticized Laschet, the son of a miner, for supporting the region's coal mining industry and hampering the expansion of wind power plants during his time in office.

German weather service DWD predicted the rainfall would ease Thursday, though there might still be localized storms and water levels on the Mosel and Rhine rivers would continue to rise in the coming hours.

Authorities in the southern Dutch town of Valkenburg, close to the German and Belgian borders, evacuated a care home and a hospice overnight amid flooding that turned the tourist town’s main street into a river, Dutch media reported.

The Dutch government sent some 70 troops to the southern province of Limburg late Wednesday to help with transporting evacuees and filling sandbags as rivers burst their banks.

A section of one of the Netherlands’ busiest highways was closed due to rising floodwaters threatening to inundate the road and Dutch media showed a group of holidaymakers being rescued from a hotel window with the help of an earth mover.

Unusually intense rains have also inundated a swath of northeast France this week, downing trees and forcing the closure of dozens of roads. A train route to Luxembourg was disrupted, and firefighters evacuated dozens of people from homes near the Luxembourg and German border and in the Marne region, according to local broadcaster France Bleu.

The equivalent of two months of rain has fallen on some areas in the last one or two days, according to the French national weather service. With the ground already saturated, the service forecast more downpours Thursday and issued flood warnings for 10 regions.

Meanwhile, high temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher were expected Thursday in parts of northern Europe.

The night between Wednesday and Thursday was the hottest in history, the Finnish weather service company Foreca said Thursday with the mercury reaching 24.2 Celsius degrees (75.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Greta Thunberg, the climate activist, tweeted that the extreme weather of recent days should not be regarded as “the new normal.”

"We’re at the very beginning of a climate and ecological emergency, and extreme weather events will only become more and more frequent," she wrote.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels, Angela Charlton in Paris, Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen and Mike Corder in The Hague contributed to this report.

Caption Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) Credit: Harald Tittel Credit: Harald Tittel

Caption A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Caption A man looks at a car that is covered in Hagen, Germany, Wednesday, July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before. The heavy rainfalls had turned the small river into a raging torrent. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP) Credit: Roberto Pfeil Credit: Roberto Pfeil

Caption Two men look at a flooded street due to persistent storms, in Esch, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (homas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

Caption A firefighter wades through a street in Kordel, Germany, which was flooded by the Kyll river, early Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa ia AP) Credit: Harald Tittel Credit: Harald Tittel

Caption Water flows on the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday July 14, 2021. Strong rain falls have caused flooding and rising river levels in some parts of Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A street is flooded due to persistent storms, in Esch, Germany, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP) Credit: Thomas Frey Credit: Thomas Frey

Caption A view of the overflowed and swollen Kyll river in Erdorf, Germany Thursday, July 15, 2021. Continuous rainfall has flooded numerous villages and cellars in Rhineland-Palatinate, southwestern Germany. (Harald Tittel/dpa via AP) Credit: Harald Tittel Credit: Harald Tittel

Caption A car is covered in Hagen, Germany, Wednesday, July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before. The heavy rainfalls had turned the small river into a raging torrent. (Roberto Pfeil/dpa via AP) Credit: Roberto Pfeil Credit: Roberto Pfeil

Caption A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Caption A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Caption A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Caption A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Caption A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Caption A photo, taken with a drone, shows the devastation caused by the flooding of the Ahr River in the Eifel village of Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. At least eight people have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP) Credit: Christoph Reichwein Credit: Christoph Reichwein

Caption A street is covered with debris in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 after heavy rainfall and the flooding of the Erft river. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (B&S/dpa via AP) Credit: B&S Credit: B&S

Caption Armin Laschet, Governor of North Rhine-Westphalia and chancellor candidate of the German Christian Democrats, talks to the media at the fire station in Hagen, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 after the heavy flooding in Hagen in the night before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption A building is damaged in Hagen, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 by the flooding of a' river the night before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption Cars are covered in Hagen, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption A tank of the German army pulls a truck from the mud in Hagen, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021 after the flooding of a river the night before.. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Caption The street is destroyed between Insul and Schuld, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A damaged house is seen at the Ahr river in Insul, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A damaged car is seen in Insul at the Ahr river, western Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Due to heavy rain falls the Ahr river dramatically went over the banks the evening before. People have died and dozens of people are missing in Germany after heavy flooding turned streams and streets into raging torrents, sweeping away cars and causing some buildings to collapse. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

Caption A man looks out from his balcony as cars are submerged near the Meuse river during flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi

Caption Light posts along a pathway of the Meuse river as it rises during flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021. Heavy rainfall is causing flooding in several provinces in Belgium with rain expected to last until Friday. (AP Photo/Valentin Bianchi) Credit: Valentin Bianchi Credit: Valentin Bianchi