More than 100 migrants stranded near Puerto Rico await help

National & World News
By DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
Federal authorities say they are trying to rescue more than 100 migrants stranded on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico during a human smuggling operation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities on Tuesday said they were trying to rescue more than 100 migrants stranded on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico during a human smuggling operation.

The nationality of the migrants awaiting help on Mona Island wasn’t immediately known. It also wasn't clear if anyone in their group drowned before authorities were notified of the situation.

In the group are 60 women, 38 men and five children ranging in age from 5 to 13 years old, according to Anaís Rodríguez, secretary of Puerto Rico's Natural Resources Department. She noted that three of the women are pregnant, adding that the group overall is in good health.

Mona island is located in the treacherous waters between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and has long been a dropping off point for human smugglers promising to ferry Haitian and Dominican migrants to the U.S. territory aboard rickety boats. Dozens of them have died in recent months in an attempt to flee their countries amid a spike in poverty and violence.

In late July, authorities rescued 68 Haitian migrants dropped off in waters surrounding Mona Island. At least five others drowned.

A spokesman for U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately return a message for comment.

From October 2021 to March, 571 Haitians and 252 people from the Dominican Republic were detained in waters around Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Of the Haitians, 348 landed on Puerto Rico’s uninhabited Mona Island and were rescued.

