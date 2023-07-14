BreakingNews
BREAKING: Suspect barricades in South Fulton home after fatal shooting

More than 100 homes damaged when tornado hits suburb of Canada's capital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 37 minutes ago
X
Authorities in Ottawa say at least one tornado has hit a suburb of Canada’s capital, damaging more than 100 homes

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — At least one tornado hit a suburb of Canada's capital Thursday, damaging more than 100 homes, authorities said.

Kim Ayotte, general manager of emergency and protective services for the city of Ottawa, said 125 homes were damaged in Half Moon Bay, a neighborhood in the southern end of the Barrhaven suburb.

He said most damage involved roofs being ripped, windows broken or damage inflicted by falling trees.

“It’s a variety of damage from small damage to quite substantial damage,” he said.

He said only one minor injury had been reported involving someone whose foot was cut.

Monica Vaswani, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said several funnel clouds were reported in the Ottawa area Thursday afternoon but only one tornado had been confirmed as of midafternoon.

The community is about 14 miles south of Parliament Hill on Ottawa’s rapidly growing south end.

Laurie Gillespie said her 82-year-old mother and her sister were at the home when her sister noticed a storm coming in and went outside to pull in a chair so it wouldn’t blow away. The windows in the living room, bathroom and bedroom all blew in, strewing glass everywhere, while much of the roof was torn off, she said.

“The curtains on the bathroom window were sucked right out and they ended up on the roof,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie said there was damage for about a two- to three-block radius around her mother’s home. Some roofs were ripped apart and foam blocks used as insulation in the attics exploded.

Ottawa police asked people to avoid the Barrhaven area and stay away from downed power lines.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

WHO agency says aspartame possibly causes cancer; industry says no way2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Suspect barricades in South Fulton home after fatal shooting
21m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Georgia panel cuts more references to diversity in teacher prep rules
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
8h ago

Credit: Courtesy

Family involved in fatal wreck after leaving North Georgia water park
8h ago

Rapper, music exec Rick Ross shows off custom $20 million watch
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Climate activists block runways at 2 German airports, disrupting flights for hours
15m ago
Tentative deal reached in port strike on Canada's west coast
22m ago
Record monsoon rains have killed more than 100 people in northern India over two weeks
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves schedule: Atlanta will open 2024 season on road vs. Phillies
7h ago
Cut from Georgia Medicaid health coverage? You may still be eligible
7h ago
Actors to join writers on strike: What this means for Georgia
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top