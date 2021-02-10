More Texans turnover: Team president resigns after 20 years

While with the Texans, Rootes created Lone Star Sports and Entertainment and served as its president. The organization has coordinated the many events at NRG Stadium since that time, including the Texas Bowl, the Texas Kickoff and many international soccer events.

“We sincerely appreciate Jamey’s multiple contributions to the Texans franchise over his tenure and look forward to seeing him succeed in his new ventures,” Texans owner Cal McNair said.

“We will now build upon this foundation and move forward with a bold and unwavering commitment to winning championships, creating memorable experiences for our fans, and doing great things for Houston," he said.

Said Rootes: “The past two decades have been an amazing blessing for me and my family and I have the McNairs to thank for that."

“It has been an honor to serve them in this capacity for as long as I have. I want to thank my teammates as we could not have had so many successes without their hard work and dedication to the team," he said.

