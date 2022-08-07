More storms forecasted for flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky

“These Kentuckians have been through the unimaginable. My priority is being there for them,” he said.

At least 37 people lost their lives in the flooding after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours in the Appalachian mountain region. The flooding also hit areas just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia.

The National Weather Service said radar-based rainfall estimates suggesting that 14 to 16 inches of rain fell from July 26-29, totals that are “historically unheard of.”

More than 1,300 people were rescued in the days after the storm as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks. Work crews were still trying to restore power and water connections as residents look to repair their homes and lives after the floods.

Power outages were down to 300 on Sunday, Beshear tweeted. The number of fatalities stood at 37, but Kentucky State Police reported at least two people were still missing.

“The devastation is enormous. We will be there for our Eastern Kentucky neighbors in the weeks, months and years ahead,” Beshear said.

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, right, hugs and talks with Nancy Hall, center, and husband Kadous Hall, left, after she has been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, wife, First Lady Britainy Beshear, right, hugs and talks with Nancy Hall, center, and husband Kadous Hall, left, after she has been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, right, and First Lady Britainy Beshear, left, speak to the media after they have spoken to residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, right, and First Lady Britainy Beshear, left, speak to the media after they have spoken to residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, center, answers question from residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, right, and First Lady Britainy Beshear, left, talk with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, right, and First Lady Britainy Beshear, left, talk with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, left, talks with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Combined Shape Caption Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, left, talks with residents that have been displaced by floodwaters at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in Prestonsburg, Ky. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson