More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

A fire truck is seen hangin over the edge of the water propped against a bridge on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding carried the fire truck towards the water. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

National & World News
By JOHN RABY, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Thunderstorms have returned to parts of Kentucky already reeling from devastating floods

Thunderstorms on Friday brought a renewed threat of flooding to parts of Kentucky ravaged by high water a week ago.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch through Sunday evening for nearly the entire state.

As residents continued cleaning up from the late July floods that killed at least 37 people, rain started falling on already saturated ground in eastern Kentucky late Friday morning. Some places could receive up to 3 inches of rain by Friday night, and the storm system wasn't expected to let up until at least Saturday evening, the weather service said.

Due to unsafe travel conditions, Gov. Andy Beshear canceled visits to two flood-ravaged counties Friday.

Last week's storm in eastern Kentucky sent floodwaters as high as rooftops. In the days afterward, more than 1,300 people were rescued as teams searched in boats and combed debris-clogged creekbanks.

Many residents are still waiting for their utilities to be restored. About 3,000 Kentucky customers remained without electricity on Friday. Some entire water systems were severed or heavily damaged, prompting a significant response from the National Guard and others to distribute bottled water.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours last week in the Appalachian mountain region. Federal financial assistance also was being offered to many residents for repairs to privately owned access roads and bridges. The state also was offering disaster unemployment assistance.

The weather service also posted flood watches for much of West Virginia and through the Washington, D.C., area.

___

Raby reported from Charleston, W.Va.

A damaged car sits in the water on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Hindman, Ky., after massive flooding carried the car to the water. Temperatures are soaring in a region of eastern Kentucky where people are shoveling out the wreckage of massive flooding. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

Mud covers the floor of a room at the MCHC Isom Medical Clinic in Isom, Ky., on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Flooding devastated many counties in Eastern Kentucky last week. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

A downed tree and mud cover a parking lot outside Robinson Elementary School near Ary in Perry County, Ky., on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Flood waters devastated many communities in Eastern Kentucky last week. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

Credit: Ryan C. Hermens

