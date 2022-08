More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

Chris Campbell, president of Letcher Funeral Home in Whitesburg, said he’s begun handling burial arrangements for people who died.

“These people, we know most of them. We’re a small community,” he said of the town about 110 miles southeast of Lexington. “It affects everybody.”

His funeral home recently buried a 67-year-old woman who had a heart attack while trying to escape her home as the water rose. Campbell knew her boyfriend well, he said.

On Monday, he was meeting with the family of a husband and wife in their 70s, people he also knew personally. He said it’s hard to explain the magnitude of the loss.

“I don’t know how to explain it or what to say, to be completely honest,” he said. “I just can’t imagine what they’re going through. I don’t think there really are our words for it.”

Campbell said his 90-year-old grandmother lost her entire home. She managed to escape to a neighbor’s house with some photos. Everything else in the home where she’s lived since 1958 is gone, he said.

More than 12,000 utility customers remained without power. At least 300 people were staying in shelters.

The floods were unleashed last week when 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours in parts of eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia.

The disaster was the latest in a string of catastrophic deluges that have pounded parts of the U.S. this summer, including St. Louis. Scientists warn that climate change is making such events more common.

The floodwaters also swept away some of the region's irreplaceable history. Appalshop, a cultural center known for chronicling Appalachian life, was assessing extensive damage at its repository, where historic documents and artifacts were flushed out of the building.

While touring the disaster area Sunday, Beshear said he saw how people have been helping their neighbors.

"These are amazing folks. They’re hurting, but they’re strong. And it’s amazing to see them helping each other, even when they’ve got nothing left,” he said.

About 400 people have been rescued by helicopter, according to Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the U.S. National Guard Bureau.

“In light of the devastation, the response is going pretty well," he said Sunday.

The governor canceled a trip to Israel that was scheduled for later this week, saying he could not travel overseas "while the people of eastern Kentucky are suffering."

Meanwhile, nighttime curfews were declared in response to reports of looting in two of the devastated communities — Breathitt County and the nearby city of Hindman in Knott County.

Breathitt County declared a countywide curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., County Attorney Brendon Miller said Sunday evening in a Facebook post. The only exceptions were for emergency vehicles, first responders, and people traveling for work.

“I hate to have to impose a curfew, but looting will absolutely not be tolerated. Our friends and neighbors have lost so much. We cannot stand by and allow them to lose what they have left,” the post said.

Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan said the curfew decision came after 18 reports of looting. He said people were stealing from private property where homes were damaged. No arrest have been made.

Hindman Mayor Tracy Neice also announced a sunset-to-sunrise curfew because of looting, television station WYMT reported. Both curfews will remain in place until further notice, officials said.

Last week’s flooding extended to parts of West Virginia and Virginia. President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to flooded counties, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency was helping.

Another relief effort came from the University of Kentucky’s men basketball team, which planned an open practice Tuesday at Rupp Arena and a charity telethon.

Coach John Calipari said players approached him about the idea.

“The team and I are looking forward to doing what we can," Calipari said.

Associated Press reporters Dylan Lovan in Louisville, Gary B. Graves in Lexington, Mike Pesoli airborne with the National Guard, Leah Willingham in Charleston, West Virginia, and Julie Walker in New York City contributed to this report.

