Nation & World News

More Musiala magic sees Germany beat Hungary 2-0 and reach Euro 2024 knockout stage

Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to help Germany beat Hungary 2-0 and book its spot in the European Championship knockout stage
Germany's Jamal Musiala (10) celebrates after scoring during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Germany's Jamal Musiala (10) celebrates after scoring during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
By DANIELLA MATAR – Associated Press
1 hour ago

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jamal Musiala scored his second goal of the tournament to help Germany beat Hungary 2-0 on Wednesday and book its spot in the European Championship knockout stage.

Musiala opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a goal that was furiously protested by Hungary. İlkay Gündoğan had set that up and the Germany captain got on the scoresheet himself in the second half.

The 21-year-old Musiala had netted Germany's second goal in the 5-1 opening victory over Scotland on Friday. Hungary lost 3-1 to Switzerland on Saturday and now faces an uphill challenge to advance.

Hungary plays Scotland in the final Group A match on Sunday, when the host nation takes on Switzerland.

Germany is definitely into the next round at least as a best third-place team. It will be confirmed in the top two if Scotland fails to beat Switzerland later Wednesday.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Hungary's Willi Orban falls on the ball while defending near the goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Jamal Musiala (10) is hugged by teammates after scoring during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Jamal Musiala, centre, scores his side's opening goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Ilkay Gundogan (21) controls the ball next to Hungary's goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, left, and Willi Orban (6) during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, right, greets Hungary's coach Marco Ross, left, before a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's Ilkay Gundogan (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann reacts during a Group A match between Germany and Hungary at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Townsend

Iron Hill Brewery must pay $115K to Black chef fired from Buckhead location2h ago

Credit: Georgia Department of Natural Resources

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Hot town, summer in the city: What to expect between now and Labor Day
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Divas Who Win Freedom Center

$248.3 million sought to fight deadly opioid epidemic in Georgia

Credit: Courtesy of Divas Who Win Freedom Center

$248.3 million sought to fight deadly opioid epidemic in Georgia

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Postal Service delivery woes are years in the making; Georgia lawmakers seek fix
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tropical Storm Alberto forms in southwest Gulf, 1st named storm of the hurricane season
7m ago
Russia and North Korea sign partnership deal that appears to be the strongest since the...
9m ago
Tributes to Willie Mays pour in as mural is set to be unveiled in Alabama
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: We saw Willie Mays as the greatest, and maybe he was
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport
LISTEN
UATL’s Mike Jordan joins ‘Politically Georgia’ for special Juneteenth episode