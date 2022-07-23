ajc logo
More inclusive titles for workers at Disney dress-up shops

FILE - Performers dressed as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck entertain visitors at Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. Character performers portraying Mirabel, the star of the animated hit Disney film, "Encanto," made their debut on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Walt Disney World in Florida. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

FILE - Performers dressed as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck entertain visitors at Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on April 18, 2022. Character performers portraying Mirabel, the star of the animated hit Disney film, “Encanto,” made their debut on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Walt Disney World in Florida. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

54 minutes ago
When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles.

The workers will be referred to as Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, as they were called before the shops closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are scheduled to reopen at the end of August after being closed for two years, according to a Disney blogpost.

Workers at the shops provide hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories to help children between ages 3 and 12 transform into their favorite characters.

