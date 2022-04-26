More explosions in separatist Trans-Dniester, near Ukraine

A senior Russian military official, Rustam Minnekayev, said last week that Russian forces aim to take full control of southern Ukraine, saying such a move would open the way to Trans-Dniester.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu convened the Supreme Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the incidents.

The Security Council of Trans-Dniester on Tuesday reported there had been a total of three incidents in the region — explosions in Tiraspol on Monday, the ones in Maiac on Tuesday and damage to a military unit in the village of Parcani, also on Tuesday.

Officials did not offer any details on the military unit incident, but declared “a red level of terrorist threat" and promised to impose additional security measures in the region.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that the situation in Trans-Dniester “elicits concern” in the Kremlin.