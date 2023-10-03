Exclusive
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run

More evidence that the US job market remains hot after US job openings rise unexpectedly in August

U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in August, another sign the U.S. labor market remains strong desite higher interest rates — perhaps too strong for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAUL WISEMAN – Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in August, another sign the U.S. labor market remains strong desite higher interest rates — perhaps too strong for the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve.

American employers posted 9.6 million job openings in August, up from 8.9 million in July and the first uptick in three months, the Labor Department said Tuesday. Economists had expected only another 8.9 million vacancies. The number of layoffs and of people quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence in their prospects — were both essentially unchanged from July.

Nick Bunker, head of economic research at the Indeed Hiring Lab, noted that most of the August increase in openings came from just one industry: professional and business services. ""Yes, the job market is still retaining a lot of heat,'' he said, "but it hasn't gone back on the boil.''

The Federal Reserve wants to see the red-hot U.S. job market cool off, reducing pressure on businesses to raise pay, which can feed into higher prices. The central bank has raised its benchmark rate 11 times since March 2022 to combat inflation.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has expressed hope that hiring would moderate in the least painful way possible — with fewer vacancies and less job-hopping rather than through layoffs.

The strong jobs data sent a ripple through U.S. markets with many investors seeing increased odds of more aggressive actions by the Fed. The Dow Jones dipped by 100 points in seconds.

So far, the economy has cooperated. Openings and quits are down from their 2022 peaks, while the unemployment rate (at 3.8% in August) remains near a half-century low. And inflation, which hit a four-decade high in mid-2022, has decelerated markedly over the past year, raising hopes that the Fed can achieve a so-called soft landing — raising rates just enough to rein in rising prices without tipping the economy into a recession.

The Fed chose not to raise rates at its last meeting Sept. 19-20. But Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, said the unexpected increase in openings may keep the Fed "open to another rate hike this year.''

Loretta Mester, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, late Monday said that rising gas prices could thwart further progress on inflation by pushing up related costs, such as shipping and airfares, and underscored that the Fed may still hike its key rate later this year. The rate is already at a 22-year high of about 5.4%.

“I suspect we may well need to raise the (Fed’s) rate once more this year and then hold it there for some time as we accumulate more information on economic developments,” Mester said.

_____

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Council calls for release of body camera footage in Atlanta deacon’s death3h ago

Credit: GBI

GBI: Armed man fatally shot by law enforcement after making threats
39m ago

Credit: 2000 Mules

Judge shoots down attempt to dismiss ‘2000 Mules’ defamation lawsuit
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
28m ago

Credit: Courtesy of Noni's

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Noni’s to close on Edgewood Avenue this month after a 15-year run
28m ago

Credit: Google Earth

Developer with Russian ties plans warehouse complex east of Atlanta
1h ago
The Latest
Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to three federal gun charges filed after his plea deal...
10m ago
Opening statements to begin in Washington officers' trial in deadly arrest of Black man...
18m ago
Pandas could be gone from America's zoos by the end of next year
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
21h ago
Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Fulton held weekend court to chip away at jail overcrowding
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top