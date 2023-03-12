More coverage disruptions at BBC as Lineker crisis deepens

No presenters are expected to accompany Sunday's coverage of the Women's Super League and “Match of the Day 2."

Tim Davie, the BBC's director-general, apologized for the disruption.

“It’s been a difficult day and I’m sorry that audiences have been affected and they haven’t got the programming," Davie said on Saturday. "We are working very hard to resolve the situation and make sure that we get output back on air.”

Lineker, 62, is one of Britain's most influential media figures and the BBC's highest earner, with an income of 1.35 million pounds ($1.6 million) last year.

One of England’s greatest strikers with 48 goals in 80 international appearances, he was a household name in Britain even before he became chief “Match of the Day” presenter in 1999.

The controversy began with a tweet on Tuesday from Lineker’s account describing the government’s plan to detain and deport migrants arriving by boat as “an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s.”

The Conservative government called Lineker’s Nazi comparison offensive and unacceptable, and some lawmakers said he should be fired.

It was the latest controversy over the role of the 100-year-old BBC, which is funded by a license fee paid by all households with a television.

The broadcaster's neutrality came under recent scrutiny over revelations that its chairman, Richard Sharp — a Conservative Party donor — helped arrange a loan for then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2021, weeks before he was appointed to the BBC post on the government’s recommendation.

