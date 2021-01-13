More companies pause contributions to Hawley, others

Hallmark Cards, based in Kansas City, went even further, saying on Monday it wanted Hawley and Republican Sen. Roger Marshall of Kansas to return employee campaign donations. The company said its employees donated $7,000 to Hawley and $5,000 to Marshall during the last two years through the company's PAC.

Steve Schmidt, a longtime Republican official and a founder of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, wrote on Twitter Tuesday night that the group plans to purchase full-page ads in Missouri newspapers listing all of Hawley’s donors who are demanding their money back. It also plans to put a spotlight on those who are still financing Hawley's "insurrection and sedition,” Schmidt wrote.

Email messages seeking comment from Hawley’s office were not immediately returned.

Ameren, in a statement, called Jan. 6 "a profoundly sad day in American history." The company cited those "troubling events" as part of the reason it was suspending all federal PAC contributions.

Edward Jones said it decided to “pause” contributions to all elected officials.

“Our PAC has a long history of bipartisan advocacy, and we want to ensure that any elected officials we support share the values and the views of the firm. We strongly condemn the violence in our nation’s capital, and join with other CEOs, government and civic leaders and members of the business community in calling for a peaceful transition of power, which is a hallmark of our democracy,” a statement from Edward Jones said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the Cerner comments came Wednesday, not Tuesday; Ameren and Edward Jones commented late Tuesday, not late Monday; and that Schmidt posted on Twitter Tuesday night, not Monday night.