More aid reaches Ethiopia's Tigray region following truce

Tigray is in the grip of a dire humanitarian crisis, the result of two years of restrictions on aid. These restrictions prompted a U.N. panel of experts to conclude that Ethiopia’s government probably used “starvation as a method of warfare” against the region.

Also on Wednesday, the ICRC said it had landed a “test-flight” in the northwestern Tigray town of Shire. Airlifts have previously been used to send medical supplies and other support to Tigray.

The resuming of airlifts to Tigray "will help carry urgent humanitarian aid to the region more quickly, to alleviate the suffering of thousands needing immediate support,” the ICRC said on Twitter.

Fighting that erupted in August after months of a lull displaced 500,000 people in northwestern Tigray alone, according to a document by Tigray’s regional Emergency Coordination Center that was seen by AP. “Starvation-related deaths” have been reported at camps for the displaced by U.N. teams that visited the area in September.

The ceasefire deal, struck in South Africa with the backing of the African Union, also calls for the restoration of services to Tigray, although the region still does not have access to internet, phone and banking services.