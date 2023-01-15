Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft quickly emerged as one of the NBA's highest flyers and has gone on to become one of its best players. The 2020 Rookie of the Year was a first-time All-Star last season and was voted the winner of the Most Improved Player player.

He would seem a shoe-in to win another award, the trophy for the slam dunk contest, if he ever entered the event at the NBA's All-Star weekend.

Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell, the 2018 winner, called on Morant to show his skills in Salt Lake City with a response to Morant's tweet.

"Bruh just do the ... dunk contest," he wrote.

