Morant says friend banned from arena over Pacers dispute

Morant didn't play in the Grizzlies' 106-103 loss to Toronto on Sunday because of right wrist soreness and was not available for comment after the game.

Before the game, Morant tweeted that reports about the incident "paint this negative image on me and my fam. & banned my brother from home games for a year. unbelievable."

During the Jan. 29 game, there was barking between Pacers players and friends of Morant seated along the sideline. A close friend of Morant's, Davonte Pack, was escorted from the arena as Pacers bench players shouted in Pack's direction.

The talking reportedly continued into the players’ parking area after the game.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said the team addressed the matter internally.

“Aware of the investigation of the NBA. Did a full investigation,” Jenkins said. "We were fully compliant with it, and I think they came out with a statement saying nothing was corroborated or found.

“That's what I know, and that's all I'm going to comment on it.”

AP Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney contributed to this report.

