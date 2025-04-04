Morant beats the buzzer for a game-winner, lifts Grizzlies past Heat 110-108

MIAMI (AP) — Ja Morant made a 12-foot jumper in the lane as time expired, lifting the Memphis Grizzlies to a 110-108 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday night and giving interim coach Tuomas Iisalo his first victory with the team.

Morant finished with 30 points for Memphis, which snapped a four-game slide. Desmond Bane had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Scotty Pippen Jr. added 17 while Jaylen Wells and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 13 apiece for the Grizzlies.

Tyler Herro scored 35 points for Miami, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Bam Adebayo had 26 points and Kel’el Ware finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat — who were the third team in NBA history to lose at least 10 in a row, then immediately follow that with six straight wins.