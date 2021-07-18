Moore scores 20 seconds in, US beats Canada 1-0 in Gold Cup

While Berhalter started two forwards in Daryl Dike and Gyasi Zardes, Canada dominated possession and had more scoring chances. Still, the U.S. improved to 38 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage.

The U.S. scored when Kellyn Acosta passed wide to Sebastian Lletget, who one-timed a pass to the far post. The 24-year-old Moore got behind Tajon Buchanon and redirected the ball in from just inside the 6-yard box for his first international goal.

Walker Zimmerman captained the U.S. for the second straight game but was injured early and was replaced by Donovan Pines in the 15th minute.

After fielding a starting lineup against Martinique that averaged 23 years, 84 days, the Americans’ youngest in a competitive match since at least 1989, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed four starters by inserting Sam Vines, Lletget, Acosta and Zardes.

Ayo Akinola started for Canada after making his debut against Haiti on Thursday, but he got hurt and was replaced by Jonathan Osorio in the 24th minute. The 21-year-old Akinola scored for the U.S. against El Salvador in his debut in December, then changed affiliation.

Matt Turner made saves against Cyle Larin in the 48th and Buchanon, his New England Revolution teammate, in the 48th. Reggie Cannon, recovered from a hamstring injury, made his first appearance of the tournament when he replaced Moore at right back in the 58th.

Caption United States forward Gyasi Zardes (9) chases down the ball as Canada midfielder Samuel Piette (6) defends during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley