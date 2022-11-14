ajc logo
X

Moon rocket launch looms as NASA evaluates hurricane damage

National & World News
By MARCIA DUNN, Associated Press
3 hours ago
NASA is counting down to this week's planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA started the countdown Monday for this week’s planned liftoff of its new moon rocket, although hurricane damage could cause yet another delay for the test flight.

Hurricane Nicole’s high winds caused a 10-foot (3-meter) section of caulking to peel away near the crew capsule at the top of the rocket last Thursday. Mission managers want to make sure the narrow strip won’t damage the rocket if it breaks off during liftoff. A final decision was expected Monday evening.

Liftoff is scheduled for the early morning hours of Wednesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, with test dummies rather than astronauts on board. It’s the first test flight for the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA, and will attempt to send the capsule into lunar orbit.

The nearly monthlong $4 billion mission has been grounded since August by fuel leaks and Hurricane Ian, which forced the rocket back into its hangar for shelter at the end of September. The rocket remained at the pad for Nicole; managers said there wasn't enough time to move it once it became clear the storm was going to be stronger than anticipated.

The space agency plans to send astronauts around the moon in 2024 and land a crew on the lunar surface in 2025.

Astronauts last visited the moon in December 1972, closing out the Apollo program.

A microwave oven-size NASA satellite, meanwhile, arrived Sunday in a special lunar orbit following a summer liftoff from New Zealand. This elongated orbit, stretching as much as tens of thousands of miles (kilometers), is where the space agency plans to build a depot for lunar crews. The way station, known as Gateway, will serve astronauts going to and from the lunar surface.

The satellite, called Capstone, will spend six months testing a navigation system in this orbit.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Credit: John Raoux

Credit: John Raoux

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Whom should Georgia Tech hire? Beats me
5h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
14m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Georgia Tech
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mary Altaffer

Wall Street drifts, as stocks hold onto last week’s huge run
1m ago
Fed Vice Chair Brainard is 'reassured' by inflation report
9m ago
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
14m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
9h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top