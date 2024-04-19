Nation & World News

Montreal scores twice in final minutes and rallies to beat Minnesota 4-3 in PWHL

Montreal's Kristin O'Neill (43) celebrates her goal against Minnesota during the third period of a PWHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

9 hours ago

MONTREAL (AP) — Kristin O’Neill scored twice, and Montreal rallied in the final minutes to beat Minnesota 4-3 on Thursday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Trailing 3-2, Montreal pulled its goalie for an extra attacker with 2:49 left in the game, and the move paid off. Laura Stacey scored past Minnesota goaltender Maddie Rooney and tied the game with 2:23 left.

After Minnesota’s Maggie Flaherty took a minor penalty for holding, O’Neill scored her second of the game with 46 seconds remaining, completing the come-from-behind win.

Both teams returned to action after a nearly month-long break for the world championships. Montreal got significant contributions from Canadians who won gold.

Captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Stacey each had a goal and two assists, and Erin Ambrose had four assists for Montreal (8-3-4-5), which snapped a four-game skid. Elaine Chuli made 25 saves.

Poulin, who helped Canada win gold with two goals in the world championship final, returned to PWHL action after missing three games with an undisclosed injury.

Grace Zumwinkle, Kelly Pannek and Brooke Bryant scored for Minnesota (8-4-3-5), which had its five-game win streak snapped. Sophie Jaques had three assists. Rooney stopped 33 shots.

Montreal moved within one point of Minnesota for second place in the league standings. Both teams have four games remaining.

___

Montreal goaltender Elaine Chuli (20) makes a save against Minnesota's Sofie Jaques (5) as Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin defends during the third period of a PWHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal's Laura Stacey (7) celebrates her tying goal against Minnesota with Maureen Murphy (15) during the third period of a PWHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal's Mikyla Grant-Mentis, left, collides with Minnesota's Kelly Pannek (12) during the first period of a PWHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Toronto. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Minnesota's Brooke Bryant (17) scores on Montreal goaltender Elaine Chuli (20) during the second period of a PWHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Toronto. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Minnesota's Sofie Jacques, left, and Montreal's Sarah Bujold vie for the puck during the second period of a PWHL hockey game Thursday, April 18, 2024, in Toronto. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

