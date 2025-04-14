Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Months after CEO's killing, an intruder is arrested near UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnesota

A man has been arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters after reports of an intruder
FILE - A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Credit: AP

By STEVE KARNOWSKI – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnesota after reports of an intruder, months after the company's CEO was killed, authorities said Monday.

He was spotted around 11 a.m. in a parking lot outside of the UnitedHealthcare corporate campus in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka, city spokesman Andy Wittenborg said.

The man, who'd had previous contacts with Minnetonka police, showed up at a security checkpoint where he was not supposed to be, Wittenborg said. Police, who provide security at the company, eventually got him to surrender peacefully about an hour later, and said there was no threat to the public.

The spokesman said the incident had nothing to do with the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was shot to death in New York City on Dec. 4 as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan. The man accused of killing him, Luigi Mangione, 26, pleaded not guilty in December to state murder and terror charges.

Authorities were planning to issue a statement later Monday with additional details, Wittenborg said.

News helicopter video of the aftermath showed over a dozen law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies at the scene, as well as an ambulance that was standing by. There were no reports of injuries.

The CEO’s killing and ensuing manhunt leading to Mangione’s arrest rattled the business community, with some health insurers hastily switching to remote work or online shareholder meetings. It also galvanized health insurance critics — some of whom rallied around Mangione as a stand-in for frustrations over coverage denials and hefty medical bills.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. Police say the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were scrawled on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase commonly used to describe insurer tactics to avoid paying claims.

Mangione also faces federal charges, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this month she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

FILE - Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

This image provided by the U.S. Air Force shows Capt. Seth Deltenre, left, and 1st Lt. Gabrielle White, from the Maneuver Center of Excellence in Fort Benning, Ga., as they compete during the Malvesti obstacle course in the 2025 Best Ranger Competition, April 11, 2025, at Camp Rogers in Fort Benning. (Patrick A. Albright/U.S. Army via AP)

Credit: AP

5m ago

