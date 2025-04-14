Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Months after CEO's killing, a reported intruder is arrested near UnitedHealthcare headquarters

A person has been arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters after reports of an intruder
FILE - A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A view of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus is shown Oct. 16, 2012, in Minnetonka, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Updated 5 minutes ago

MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — A person was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnesota after reports of an intruder, months after the company's CEO was killed, authorities said Monday.

Police in the Minneapolis suburb of Minnetonka said the suspect was arrested outside of the United Healthcare corporate campus.

The Minnetonka Police Department confirmed the arrest after initially tweeting just before 11:30 a.m. that there was a large police presence at the health insurance company. News helicopter video showed over a dozen law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies at the scene, as well as an ambulance that was standing by. There were no reports of injuries.

The department later posted that a suspect was placed into custody without incident.

“There is no threat to the public,” the department said. “We are continuing to clear the scene at this time.”

Police did not immediately release further details on the incident.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death in New York City on Dec. 4 as he was walking to an investor conference in midtown Manhattan. The man accused of killing him, Luigi Mangione, 26, pleaded not guilty in December to state murder and terror charges.

The CEO’s killing and ensuing manhunt leading to Mangione’s arrest rattled the business community, with some health insurers hastily switching to remote work or online shareholder meetings. It also galvanized health insurance critics — some of whom rallied around Mangione as a stand-in for frustrations over coverage denials and hefty medical bills.

Surveillance video showed a masked gunman shooting Thompson from behind. Police say the words “delay,” “deny” and “depose” were scrawled on the ammunition, mimicking a phrase commonly used to describe insurer tactics to avoid paying claims.

Mangione also faces federal charges, and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said earlier this month she has directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a news conference at the Justice Department, Feb. 12, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

Justice Department seeks death penalty for man who killed fellow supermax inmate

A Florida man is executed for killing a Miami Herald employee who was abducted on her lunch break

Atlanta rehab center settles $77M lawsuit over discharged patient’s death

Nicholas Carusillo, 29, was killed on I-85 after being discharged from Metro Atlanta Recovery Residences

The Latest

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shakes hands with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Monday April 14, 2025. (Athit Perawongmetha/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

China's Xi Jinping says there are no winners in a tariff war as he visits Southeast Asia

8m ago

US stocks rise after markets rally on Trump's pause for some of his electronics tariffs

21m ago

New York plane crash claims lives of high-achieving family celebrating a birthday

25m ago

Featured

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia college students file lawsuit to block possible visa terminations

Local students, others across the country fear arrest if legal status is not reinstated

MAKING CONNECTIONS

The world’s busiest airport: A 100-year journey

The story of Hartsfield-Jackson, the city’s most famous landmark, is emblematic of Atlanta's signature boosterism: aiming high without letting the odds get in the way.

Democratic Leader in Georgia House takes helm of party dispirited by election losses

Georgia's House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley has inspired trust in her colleagues through her calm, focused demeanor.