Montgomery exercises $22.5M option with D-backs, Pederson opts out, AP source says

PHOENIX (AP) — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million option with the Arizona Diamondbacks while the team exercised options to retain third baseman Eugenio Suárez and right-hander Merrill Kelly for 2025, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press.

Joc Pederson declined his mutual option for $14 million, will get a $3 million buyout and becomes a free agent, the person said, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity because the moves had not been announced by the team.

Montgomery, 31, signed a one-year deal last March worth $25 million, but didn't live up to the high price tag, finishing with a 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA over 117 innings. The poor performance drew the ire of D-backs owner Ken Kendrick following the season.