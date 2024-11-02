Nation & World News
Montgomery exercises $22.5M option with D-backs, Pederson opts out, AP source says

A person familiar with the decisions tells The Associated Press
FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

FILE - Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Montgomery pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sept. 22, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File) (AP)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Left-hander Jordan Montgomery exercised his $22.5 million option with the Arizona Diamondbacks while the team exercised options to retain third baseman Eugenio Suárez and right-hander Merrill Kelly for 2025, a person familiar with the decisions told The Associated Press.

Joc Pederson declined his mutual option for $14 million, will get a $3 million buyout and becomes a free agent, the person said, speaking Saturday on condition of anonymity because the moves had not been announced by the team.

Montgomery, 31, signed a one-year deal last March worth $25 million, but didn't live up to the high price tag, finishing with a 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA over 117 innings. The poor performance drew the ire of D-backs owner Ken Kendrick following the season.

Montgomery's option would have increased to $25 million if he had made 23 starts — he finished with 21. The option brings the total amount of his deal to $47.5 million.

Suárez was a key piece for the Diamondbacks and had one of the best seasons of his career, batting .256 with 30 homers and 101 RBIs. He'll make $15 million next season as part of a deal he signed with the Reds in 2018, raising the contract's worth to to $79 million over eight years.

Kelly, 36, battled a shoulder injury for much of last season but was good when he pitched, finishing 5-1 with a 4.03 ERA. He'll make $7 million next season, making his contract worth $24 million over three seasons.

The left-handed hitting Pederson hit well against right-handed pitching last season and finished with 23 homers, batting in the middle of the D-backs order. Counting the buyout, he made $12.5 million during his year in Arizona.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

