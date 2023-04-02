X

Montenegrins choose new president amid political turmoil

By PREDRAG MILIC, Associated Press
3 hours ago
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Voters in Montenegro cast ballots Sunday in a runoff presidential election that is a contest between a long-serving pro-Western incumbent and a newcomer promising changes in the small NATO member nation located on Europe’s Balkan peninsula.

Observers think President Milo Djukanovic, who is credited with leading Montenegro to independence and into NATO, could be defeated by Jakov Milatovic, a former economy minister. Milatovic has the backing of the country's governing parties, which advocate closer ties with Serbia.

The runoff vote was scheduled after none of the contenders won a majority in the first round of voting two weeks ago. Some 540,000 people were eligible to vote. Montenegro has a population of 620,000 and borders Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia, Albania, Kosovo and the Adriatic Sea.

The outcome of Sunday's election is likely to provide indications for an early parliamentary election set for June 11. That vote was scheduled because of a months-long government deadlock that stalled Montenegro's European Union integration and alarmed the West as war rages in Ukraine.

Djukanovic, 61, first became prime minister at age 29 and has remained in power for 32 years — longer than his Democratic Party of Socialists, which was ousted from governing in a 2020 parliamentary election.

Djukanovic hopes his reelection to another five-year term would pave the way for the party to return to power in June.

Djukanovic has been a key Western ally in countering Russian influence and keeping the Balkans stable. He has insisted that the struggle is not over despite Montenegro's NATO membership because of Serbia's alleged expansionist policies and Russia's influence.

Milatovic, 36, was educated in Britain and the United States. He has appealed to voters disillusioned with established politicians like Djukanovic. Milatovic has insisted he wants Montenegro to join the EU, although some of the parties that backed his candidacy are pro-Russian.

If Milatovic wins, his Europe Now movement could find itself in a position to dominate the next government after June's parliamentary election.

Europe Now emerged after the first government that resulted from the 2020 parliamentary election collapsed. As the economy minister in that government, Milatovic gained popularity by increasing salaries but critics say this was done at the cost of the already depleted health system and not as an outcome of reform.

