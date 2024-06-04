Montana state Auditor Troy Downing wins Republican primary for eastern Montana US House seat

Nation & World News

Montana state Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing has won the Republican primary for the U.S. House seat for eastern Montana
Voters cast ballots at the MetraPark events center, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. The primary election included candidates for president, U.S. Senate, governor and other offices. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

Voters cast ballots at the MetraPark events center, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. The primary election included candidates for president, U.S. Senate, governor and other offices. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
By AMY BETH HANSON and MATTHEW BROWN – Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana state Auditor and Insurance Commissioner Troy Downing has won the Republican primary for the U.S. House seat for eastern Montana.

Downing will be favored over the candidate who emerges from the four-way Democratic primary because the seat represents a solidly Republican and largely rural part of the state.

Downing, who touts his public service and business experience, outraised the six other Republicans in the primary and has loaned his campaign more than $1 million. If he were to be elected, he said he would not join the House Freedom Caucus as outgoing U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale has.

Downing received a last-minute endorsement from former President Donald Trump on Monday.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester and Republican newcomer Tim Sheehy cruised to victory in Montana's primary election Tuesday, setting up a contentious November election that could tip the balance of power in the closely divided U.S. Senate.

Sheehy is a former Navy SEAL backed by former President Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Republican establishment.

Beyond the race’s national implications, it offers Republicans a chance to complete their lock on higher offices in Montana after years of picking off Democratic elected officials in what was once a more politically diverse state.

A loss by Tester, who has survived three close elections even as the national political landscape shifted, would oust the final Democrat still holding high office in Montana.

Montana voters in Tuesday's primary election were also selecting candidates for an open U.S. House seat being vacated by far-right conservative Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Donald Trump's name appeared on the ballot Tuesday for the first time since his conviction on felony crimes, as a handful of states held the last Republican presidential primary contests of 2024.

Sheehy said after his win that he was humbled and honored for all the support in the primary.

“America is at a crossroads and we need a new generation of leaders to save our country,” Sheehy said in a statement that repeated all the GOP talking points for 2024 elections.

The Tester and Sheehy campaigns already have been pounding each other on the airwaves in an advertising blitz that's expected to intensify as November approaches.

Tester — a former state Senate president who's considered a moderate in Washington — has emphasized his work for veterans and his roots as a third-generation farmer in central Montana. He's also played up concerns that wealthy outsiders such as Sheehy are buying up property and driving housing prices and taxes higher.

Sheehy has sought to saddle Tester with public dissatisfaction over President Joe Biden's struggles to stem illegal immigration on the southern border. And he's appealing to supporters of Trump, who won Montana by 16 percentage points in 2020, by claiming in a social media post Monday without providing specifics that Tester supported the former president's conviction last week in a New York hush money case.

Tester won his three previous Senate races by slim margins.

In an interview on MSNBC on Tuesday night, Tester said he would run on his record of passing legislation in support of military veterans and working to get rural residents connected to broadband.

“There will be a lot of money put into this race, trying to make me something I am not, so they can run against that person because they know they can’t beat the Jon Tester who is a third-generation farmer from Montana,” Tester said.

The open U.S. House seat in solidly Republican, largely rural eastern Montana features a seven-way GOP contest.

Contenders include former six-term former U.S. Rep. Denny Rehberg, state Auditor Troy Downing and state education Superintendent Elsie Arntzen.

Rehberg emerged from retirement and joined the race late after Rosendale launched a short-lived U.S. Senate campaign.

Downing was endorsed by Trump on Monday. He outraised the other primary candidates and touted his experience as auditor and running businesses in the private sector.

Arntzen, among the most conservative of the candidates, has leaned heavily into cultural issues such as her opposition to transgender girls participating in girls’ athletics.

Four candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in the district. The winner will face long odds in November.

The state's western House district, which includes the cities of Bozeman, Missoula and Butte, is expected to be more competitive in the general election.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke fought off a challenge by Mary Todd from the party's right flank. Zinke narrowly won his 2022 primary.

Democrat and environmental attorney Monica Tranel, who lost to Zinke by 3 percentage points in 2022, is running unopposed in the western House district primary.

Gianforte is seeking a second term alongside Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras, while facing criticism for large property tax increases as property values increased. With a historic budget surplus following federal stimulus spending due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state paid off its debt, reduced the top income tax rate and authorized up to $1,250 in one-time rebates to individual income tax payers.

Gianforte also fought off a challenge from the right by state Rep. Tanner Smith, who represents part of Flathead County.

In the Democratic primary for governor, former firearms executive Ryan Busse of Kalispell won against Helena attorney Jim Hunt.

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

Election workers Janet Lambert, left, and Renee Tucker are seen sorting ballots at the MetraPark events center, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. Voters in Montana's primary election were picking party candidates for governor, U.S. Senate and other positions ahead of the general election in November. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

FILE - U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., leaves the chamber as the Senate prepares to advance the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan passed by the House, April 23, 2024, at the Capitol in Washington. Montana voters in the primary election, Tuesday, June 4, will select a Republican to challenge Tester in November. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

FILE - Senate candidate Tim Sheehy talks about his campaign, Feb. 9, 2024, in Helena, Mont. Sheehy is seeking his party’s nomination during the primary election, Tuesday, June 4, as he seeks to challenge three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Jon Tester in November. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

FILE - Former Rep. Denny Rehberg speaks during an interview at his home, May 23, 2024, in Billings, Mont. The former six-term Republican lawmaker is running in the primary election for an open U.S. House seat in eastern Montana, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

FILE - State Auditor Troy Downing files for candidacy in Montana's eastern congressional district at the Secretary of State's Office in the Montana Capitol, March 11, 2024, in Helena, Mont. Downing is seeking the Republican nomination for an open U.S. House seat in eastern Montana in the primary election, Tuesday, June 4. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

FILE - Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen speaks at a rally opposing mask requirements in schools, Oct. 1, 2021, in front of the state Capitol in Helena, Mont. Arntzen is seeking the Republican nomination for an open U.S. House seat in eastern Montana in the primary election, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Iris Samuels, File)

FILE - Gov. Greg Gianforte delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the Montana Senate and House of Representatives, Jan. 25, 2023, inside the state Capitol in Helena, Mont. Gianforte faces a challenger from the right in the primary election, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)

FILE - Ryan Busse, senior advisor at Giffords Law Center, listens during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing examining the practices and profits of gun manufacturers, July 27, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The former firearms industry executive is seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge first-term Montana Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in the 2024 election. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

FILE - Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., looks to Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress, Jan. 5, 2023, in Washington. Zinke is seeking re-election as Montana voters go to the polls in the primary election, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

FILE - Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel listens during a news conference about a potential increase in utility rates, Oct. 19, 2022, in Butte, Mont. Tranel is running unopposed in the primary election, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, as she seeks to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke in the November election. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

A voter fills out a ballot at the MetraPark events center, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. The primary election will lock in a Republican candidate to challenge three-term incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in the November general election. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

A man is seen conferring with another voter while filling out a ballot during Montana's primary election at the MetraPark events center, Tuesday, June 4, 2024, in Billings, Mont. Voters were picking candidates to advance to the general election in November. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

