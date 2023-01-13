Montana man who brought juvenile son to Capitol riot charged

An FBI informant reported in October 2021 that O’Brien and his son had been inside the Capitol, according to the FBI agent’s statement. The informant was motivated by a “sense of outrage regarding the attacks on law enforcement” during the riot and compensated for his or her time, the statement said.

O’Brien was charged in U.S. District Court in Washington with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, the Department of Justice said.

He is among more than 950 people arrested in connection with the riot in which former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

O’Brien owns a shop that sells hockey gear in Great Falls and runs a food stand, Bourbon Chicken Skewers, that appears regularly at events across the state, according to public records and news reports. Eight months after the riot, O'Brien and his food stand were featured in a local television news story in Billings about the MontanaFair.

Court records show O'Brien and his wife filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in 2011 and were discharged from bankruptcy three years later after making required debt payments.