Montana governor presses to remove Trump's public lands boss

“William Perry Pendley is breaking the law, and at stake are over 27 million acres of public lands in Montana,” Bullock said in a statement.

Officials with the Interior Department, which includes the Bureau of Land Management, said the governor's lawsuit was “nonsense" and a waste of taxpayer resources.

“Governor Bullock is naturally seeking to expedite his frivolous and politically motivated claim that has no legal standing," said Interior spokesman Nicholas Goodwin.

Before he joined the Trump administration, Pendley was a longtime industry attorney and property rights advocate from Wyoming. He was vocal about his desire to sell public lands and critical of what he described as the federal government's “tyranny" in enforcing environmental laws.

He said he stifled those views when he joined the administration and would follow his superior's orders.

Trump nominated him the director's post in June, almost a year after Pendley assumed the role in an acting capacity director under an authorization from Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

A second lawsuit from environmentalists challenging Pendley's control over the agency is pending in federal court in Washington, D.C.

The White House did not specify why his nomination was being withdrawn in disclosing its plans on Aug. 15. The withdrawal won't become final until the Senate returns to session.

