Nation & World News

Monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon leave 8 dead and displace 600,000 in Philippines

Monsoon rains worsened by an offshore typhoon have left at least eight people dead and displaced more than 600,000 people
Streets flood from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Streets flood from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan)
6 minutes ago

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Monsoon rains worsened by an offshore typhoon have left at least eight people dead and displaced more than 600,000 people due to flooding and landslides mostly in the southern and central Philippines.

Typhoon Gaemi, locally called Carina, did not blow inland in the Philippines but has enhanced its seasonal monsoon rains. On Wednesday morning, the typhoon was east of Taiwan with 162 kph (100 mph) winds.

In the densely populated region around the Philippine capital, government work and school classes were suspended Wednesday after nonstop rains flooded many areas overnight, trapping cars in rising floodwater and stranding people in their homes. Residents who ventured out of their homes waded into knee- and waist-high floodwaters iwith some using improvised dinghies and paddling their way alongside cars, trucks and SUVs.

"I have instructed all concerned agencies to provide swift assistance to all those affected by Typhoon Carina and the enhanced southwest monsoon,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in a statement he posted on the X social media platform.

While the typhoon and an earlier storm did not blow inland, the intense rains they enhanced in the past five days have set off at least a dozen landslides and floods that have caused eight deaths and displaced more than 600,000 people, including 35,000 who went to emergency shelters, the Philippines' disaster risk mitigation agency said.

The Philippine coast guard said more than 350 passengers and cargo truck drivers and workers were stranded in seaports after ferries and cargo ships were prohibited from venturing into rough seas. It added that coast guard personnel helped more than 200 residents evacuate a coastal village in Batangas province south of Manila where storm-tossed waves have hit coastal houses.

In Taiwan, the approaching typhoon prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday, and ferries and some domestic flights were canceled.

Residents watch the Marikina river as it floods from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Residents watch the Marikina river as it floods from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, near Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Streets flood from monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon Gaemi on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in Manila, Philippines. (AP Photo/Joeal Capulitan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Outrage follows Georgia decision over African American Studies class

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-boyfriend charged with murder in pregnant Gwinnett teen’s death

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Young Thug trial: Attorney seeks mistrial over ‘tainted testimony’

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: John Spink

Here’s what you should know if your Delta flight is canceled

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Six Flags’ new chaperone rule is similar to ones in place elsewhere
The Latest

Credit: AP

Skenes takes first loss in 12 career big league starts, Cardinals score in 9th and top...
9m ago
Angels OF Mike Trout leaves early from first rehab start in minors due to knee soreness
11m ago
Antisemitism runs rampant in Philadelphia schools, Jewish group alleges in civil rights...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy image

Tenant chosen to anchor entertainment district at Centennial Yards
Georgia woman’s plan for nation’s longest paved trail pushes forward
How this Atlanta startup grew to $100 million in revenue