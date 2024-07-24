Monsoon rains worsened by offshore typhoon leave 8 dead and displace 600,000 in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Monsoon rains worsened by an offshore typhoon have left at least eight people dead and displaced more than 600,000 people due to flooding and landslides mostly in the southern and central Philippines.

Typhoon Gaemi, locally called Carina, did not blow inland in the Philippines but has enhanced its seasonal monsoon rains. On Wednesday morning, the typhoon was east of Taiwan with 162 kph (100 mph) winds.

In the densely populated region around the Philippine capital, government work and school classes were suspended Wednesday after nonstop rains flooded many areas overnight, trapping cars in rising floodwater and stranding people in their homes. Residents who ventured out of their homes waded into knee- and waist-high floodwaters iwith some using improvised dinghies and paddling their way alongside cars, trucks and SUVs.