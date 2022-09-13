ajc logo
X

Monkeypox death confirmed by LA County health officials

FILE - A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. In the wake of a study released on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, U.S. officials are considering broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against monkeypox, possibly to include many men being treated for HIV or those who recently had other sexually transmitted infections. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A vial containing the monkeypox vaccine and a syringe is set on the table at a vaccination clinic run by the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. In the wake of a study released on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, U.S. officials are considering broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against monkeypox, possibly to include many men being treated for HIV or those who recently had other sexually transmitted infections. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
A hospitalized Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the cause of death, and a spokesperson said it was confirmed by an autopsy. The patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized. No other information on the person was released.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks cases and has not confirmed any U.S. deaths from the disease. LA County officials say they worked with the CDC on their case.

A CDC spokesperson confirmed the cooperation but did not immediately respond when asked if this was the first U.S. death.

Texas public health officials on Aug. 30 reported the death of a person who had been diagnosed with monkeypox. The person was severely immunocompromised and their case is under investigation to determine what role monkeypox may have played in their death.

Monkeypox is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets. It can cause a rash, fever, body aches and chills. Relatively few people require hospitalizations and only a handful of deaths worldwide have been directly linked to the disease.

The CDC recommends the monkeypox vaccine for people who are a close contact of someone who has disease; people who know a sexual partner was diagnosed in the past two weeks; and gay or bisexual men who had multiple sexual partners in the last two weeks in an area with known virus spread. Shots are also recommended for health care workers at high risk of exposure.

The United States has the most cases globally, with 21,985 confirmed, according to the CDC. California has recorded the most cases nationally, with more than 4,300. Black people and Latinos have been disproportionately infected.

A recent decline in cases, combined with an uptick in vaccinations, has encouraged the White House as officials promise to ramp up vaccination offerings at LGBTQ Pride festivals around the country in the coming weeks.

Editors' Picks
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs14h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) scores a touchdown run during the third quarter as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) jumps against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Pitts: ‘Kyle had a huge impact on the game’
8h ago
Bryan Keith Schmitt

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Trial underway for attorney accused of purposely running over, killing man
8h ago
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
6h ago
An ambulance leaves Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

New details: Financial rescue planned for Grady Health System
6h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
The Latest
FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Alan Eugene Miller, who was convicted of capital murder in a workplace shooting rampage that killed three men in 1999. Miller, scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection on Sept. 22, 2022, says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. (Alabama Department of Corrections via AP, File)

Credit: Uncredited

State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
12m ago
Endangered status sought for snail near Nevada lithium mine
15m ago
Emmys Latest | Lizzo takes another step toward EGOT status
20m ago
Featured
The Poppell Family Farm in Jesup has re-created Stetson Bennett's image as a corn maze in a cornfield in Jesup, Ga. (Photograph by Tanya Poppell/Reprinted with permission from The Press-Sentinel in Jesup)

Credit: Chip Towers

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett featured in 10-acre corn maze
PHOTOS: Firefighters climb Stone Mountain in remembrance of 9/11
Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top