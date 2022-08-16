BreakingNews
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
ajc logo
X

Monkeypox can spread to pet dogs, doctors report

National & World News
By MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials are warning people who are infected with monkeypox to stay away from household pets, since the animals could be at risk of catching the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for months has had the advice in place as monkeypox spreads in the U.S. But it gained new attention after a report from France, published last week in the medical journal Lancet, about an Italian greyhound that caught the virus.

The dog belongs to a couple who said they sleep alongside the animal. The two men were infected with monkeypox after having sex with other partners and wound up with lesions and other symptoms. The greyhound later developed lesions and was diagnosed with the virus.

Monkeypox infections have been detected in rodents and other wild animals, which can spread the virus to humans. But the authors called it the first report of monkeypox infection in a domesticated animal like a dog or cat.

Pets that come in close contact with a symptomatic person should be kept at home and away from other animals and people for 21 days after the most recent contact, the CDC advises.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels6h ago
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
1h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s eighth practice
23h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
59m ago
The Latest
Stock indexes turn mixed on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
9m ago
'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
11m ago
US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River
14m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top