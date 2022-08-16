BreakingNews
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
ajc logo
X

Monkey business behind 911 call from California zoo

National & World News
By Associated Press
1 hour ago
Cops usually have a prime suspect

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Cops usually have a prime suspect. In this case it's a primate suspect.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office believes it was a little Capuchin monkey that called 911 from a zoo last Saturday night.

The call disconnected and dispatchers tried to call and text back but there was no response, so deputies were sent to investigate, the office said in a social media post.

The address turned out to be the Zoo to You near Paso Robles, but the deputies found that no one there made the call.

They finally deduced that a Capuchin monkey named Route had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a golf cart used to move about the property.

“We’re told Capuchin monkeys are very inquisitive and will grab anything and everything and just start pushing buttons,” the office's post said.

Editors' Picks
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels6h ago
Georgia election data copied under direction of Trump attorney
1h ago
Observations from Georgia Tech’s eighth practice
23h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
Needing a fresh arm, Braves call up prospect Freddy Tarnok
2h ago
‘Please don’t kill me’: Security guard shot in Atlanta apartment complex
59m ago
The Latest
Stock indexes turn mixed on Wall Street; Walmart lifts Dow
8m ago
'Pop Idol' and stage star Darius Campbell Danesh dies at 41
11m ago
US: Drought-stricken states to get less from Colorado River
14m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top