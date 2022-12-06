Mongolians protest alleged theft of coal sold to China

“If the citizens rise up, the feast is over!" said another.

The allegations center on coal from the Tavan Tolgoi region in the south Gobi desert that is being mined by state-owned Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi and two other companies. Local media reports said ETT, which is listed on Mongolia's stock exchange, has been placed under state supervision as the government's Independent Authority Against Corruption investigates.

Foreign sales of Mongolia’s vast mineral wealth, coal and other resources are a perennial source of conflict for the country, where nearly one in three people live in poverty. Adding to the frustrations, the pandemic has left many Mongolians struggling to make ends meet, with inflation topping 15%.

Mongolia transitioned to democracy in the early 1990s after six decades of communism. Peaceful protests are not uncommon in Ulanbaatar, where about half of Mongolia's 3.2 million people live. In April, thousands of young protesters demonstrated in Sukhbaatar Square.

China is the destination of most of landlocked Mongolia's exports of coal, cashmere, livestock and other resources.

In Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson who was asked about allegations that coal was stolen for sale inside China said she was unaware of that “specific situation."

“China is a friendly neighbor of Mongolia, and we believe the Mongolian government will properly handle and investigate the matter. The competent Chinese authority will provide necessary assistance as requested by the Mongolian side in accordance with laws and regulations,” Mao said.

