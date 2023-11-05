BreakingNews
Times, announced for Georgia's final two SEC regular-season games

Mone Inami win LPGA's Japan Classic by one shot for first LPGA Tour victory

Mone Inami of Japan shot a 3-under 69 to win the LPGA's Japan Classic by one shot over Seon Woo Bae of South Korea and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Mone Inami of Japan shot a 3-under 69 on Sunday to win the LPGA's Japan Classic by one shot over Seon Woo Bae of South Korea and Shiho Kuwaki of Japan. It was the first win on the LPGA Tour for the 24-year-old.

Inami finished at 22-under 266 for the four rounds. Seon closed with a 67 and Kuwaki, who shared the lead after three rounds, slipped to a 71 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

Defending champion Gemma Dryburgh of Scotland shot a 65 and finished in a tie for sixth, three strokes off the pace.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

