Monday night's $785M Powerball jackpot is 9th largest lottery prize. Odds of winning are miserable

The ninth-largest lottery jackpot will be on the line when numbers are drawn for a $785 million Powerball prize

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The ninth-largest lottery jackpot will be on the line Monday night when numbers are drawn for a $785 million Powerball prize.

The payout has grown so large because it has been building for more than two months, since a player in California matched all six numbers on July 19 and won $1.08 billion. That's 28 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

That winless streak is due to the miserable odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million. It's those long, long odds that result in such large top prizes, as they cause the jackpot to roll over week after week.

Although the game highlights the $785 million prize, that is for a winner who is paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always choose the cash payout option, which for Monday night's drawing would be $367 million.

The giant jackpot would also be subject to federal taxes, and some states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Apartments seen as critical element of Georgia Tech’s bioscience park5h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Magic numbers for home-field advantage reduced
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
48m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp hammers GOP hard-liners for lack of ‘guts’ on spending bills
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp hammers GOP hard-liners for lack of ‘guts’ on spending bills
3h ago

HAPPENING TODAY
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail
The Latest

Credit: AP

102-loss Royals have turned out to be quite the spoilers against playoff-chasing Astros
4m ago
Interest rates will stay high 'as long as necessary,' the European Central Bank's leader...
12m ago
Egypt sets a presidential election for December with el-Sissi likely to stay in power...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
1h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top