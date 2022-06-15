BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Atlanta breaks record as temps hover near 100 degrees
ajc logo
X

Moncada's five hits, five RBIs lead White Sox past Tigers

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada reacts to his single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada reacts to his single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

National & World News
By by DAVE HOGG, Associated Press
Updated 10 minutes ago
Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs, including a run-scoring single against Kody Clemens, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 13-0 for a three-game series sweep

DETROIT (AP) — Yoán Moncada had five hits and five RBIs, including a run-scoring single against Kody Clemens, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 13-0 on Wednesday for a three-game series sweep.

Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered for Chicago, which had dropped four of five before arriving in Detroit. José Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn had three hits.

“This was a good day — everyone came ready to work,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Early on, we had to make some plays so they couldn't get back into the game.”

The White Sox finished with 22 hits, compared to four for the Tigers. Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball for his first career win.

The Tigers, who have been outscored 33-6 during a four-game losing streak, held a players-only meeting after the game that lasted about 30 minutes.

“It was about a broad range of issues,” Eric Haase said. “We just need to play better."

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch gave up on his pitching staff after six innings, using Harold Castro for the seventh, Clemens for the eighth, and Tucker Barnhart for the ninth.

“Our bullpen is pretty taxed and we have seven more games before our next day off,” said Hinch, who became the first Tigers manager to use three position players to pitch in one game. “I hate doing that, but I'm trying to give us a chance to win the next game.”

It was the pitching debut for the 26-year-old Clemens, whose father, Roger, won seven Cy Young Awards. Kody Clemens was charged with a run and three hits — one more than he has managed in his 23 career at-bats.

“Roger was one of the greatest competitors this sport has ever seen,” La Russa said. “We had a lot of battles, and I never enjoyed any of them.

“His kid plays just as hard as he does, but you hate to see a team have to do that for three innings.”

Tigers starter Alex Faedo (1-3) allowed seven runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

“He just couldn't throw strikes,” Hinch said. “He hit someone on the first pitch of the game, and that was supposed to be middle-out.”

The White Sox grabbed a 3-0 lead on Moncada's third homer with two out in the first. He also singled in Abreu in the eighth and ninth.

“The guys celebrated in the dugout like I had just hit my first career homer,” Moncada said. "They know I've been struggling, and that kind of support means everything.

“This was definitely a day that can turn things around.”

Abreu and Harrison added RBI singles in the third, and Mendick made it 6-0 with a homer on Faedo’s first pitch of the fourth.

White Sox right-hander Vince Velasquez pitched 2 2/3 innings before Martin came in. Velasquez was activated off the injured list after being sidelined by a strained left groin.

“We didn't want to push Vince too hard, and he said in the third the heat was getting to him a little," La Russa said. “It is always better to get a pitcher one batter early than one batter late, and Martin did a nice job for us.”

Zavala's two-run homer made it 9-0 in the fifth, and Adam Engel's triple got the White Sox to double digits in the sixth. Engel was the last Chicago starter to get a hit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Kyle Crick was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

LONG TIME WAITING

La Russa hadn't managed against a Clemens on the mound since his St. Louis Cardinals lost 7-3 to the Houston Astros on Sept. 24, 2006. Roger Clemens allowed one run in five innings in a no-decision.

“People remember all of the big games we had against him with the Astros, but I hope they also remember when I was in Oakland and he was in Boston," La Russa said. "Those were two great teams.”

UP NEXT

White Sox: Off Thursday before starting a weekend series in Houston. Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA) is scheduled to start the opener against Houston's Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64 ERA).

Tigers: Start a four-game series with the Texas Rangers on Thursday night, with Beau Briske (1-5, 4.34 ERA) facing Martín Pérez (4-2, 2.18 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit Tigers' Kody Clemens pitches against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu hits a one-run single against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu sits under a towel with a fan in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu sits under a towel with a fan in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu sits under a towel with a fan in the dugout against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Alex Lange throws against the Chicago White Sox in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Seby Zavala (44) celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: Paul Sancya

Credit: Paul Sancya

Editors' Picks
Ozzie Albies of the Braves undergoes successful surgery for foot fracture 1h ago
Braves will be all right without Ozzie Albies
Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0
6h ago
Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall addresses future, potential successor in James Ramsey
Georgia Tech’s Danny Hall addresses future, potential successor in James Ramsey
Georgia Tech basketball hires assistant coach from Harvard
5h ago
The Latest
2 US veterans from Alabama reported missing in Ukraine
6m ago
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
7m ago
Wall Street rallies in relief after Fed's assurance on rates
8m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top