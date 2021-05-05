Mom who gave birth on flight didn't know she was pregnant

When deciding on a name, Mounga’s father suggested "Glenn," in honor of the doctor who helped her during the flight.

"Names are pretty important in our culture," said Mounga, who is Tongan. "I didn't really want to name him Glenn."

Instead she asked Dr. Glenn, who gave his adopted children Hawaiian middle names, for a suggestion. He offered “Kaimana,” which is now one of the boy’s middle names.

The child will have to stay in the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit he is full term, about another 10 weeks, Mounga said.

“The aloha spirit is definitely felt here,” she said about the care she has received in Hawaii.

“It's very different from the mainland," Mounga said. “It just feels comforting, and everyone is willing to help.”