Mollema wins Tour’s hilly 14th stage, Pogacar keeps big lead

The 34-year-old Dutch rider for Trek claimed his second career stage victory at the Tour when he broke away on the way down from the fourth of the day’s five climbs. Mollema’s other Tour stage win was in 2017.

Mollema set off on the windy descent through sheer gorges from the Cote de Galinagues. He quickly powered away to build an insurmountable lead and rode the final 42 kilometers up and down the category-two Col de Saint-Louis all alone.