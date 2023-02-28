Moldova: Anti-government protest stirs fears of more unrest

It is the second anti-government rally held in Chisinau in two weeks and comes amid growing concerns of attempts to destabilize Moldova, Ukraine's neighbor.

On Feb. 13, President Sandu outlined what she claimed was an alleged plot by Moscow to overthrow the government in order to put the nation "at the disposal of Russia," and to derail it from its course to one day join the 27-nation E.U. Russia strongly rejected her claims.

In carrying out the plan, she said, the culprits would “rely on several internal forces, but especially on criminal groups such as the Shor formation and all of its derivatives.”

The Shor Party also initiated a series of anti-government protests which last fall rocked Moldova — a European Union-candidate member since last June — as it struggled to manage an acute energy crisis after Moscow dramatically reduced natural gas supplies.

Around the same time, Moldova’s government asked the country’s Constitutional Court to declare the Shor Party illegal. The country’s anti-corruption prosecutors’ office alleged the protests were partly financed with Russian money.

The protest also comes a day after Moldova's Intelligence and Security Service, SIS, said it had expelled two foreign nationals who were caught carrying out "subversive actions" to destabilize Moldova.

The SIS said that the pair were actively monitoring and documenting social and political processes in Moldova, including protests it said were “organized in the capital by certain political forces.”

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

