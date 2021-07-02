Moisés Kaufman brings to NY whole new 'Seven Deadly Sins'

While the construct is very similar to the Florida original, Kaufman wanted new material not only to make it a “New York event,” but also as an opportunity to give more people work. The show arrives while the city’s theater community is making steps toward reopening after the pandemic.

The new playwrights are Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony,) Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth,) MJ Kaufman (Pride,) Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy,) Ming Peiffer (Wrath) and Bess Wohl (Lust.) Performers include Tricia Alexandro, Shuga Cain, Shavanna Calder, movement artist Donna Carnow, Shamika Cotton, Brandon J. Ellis, Brad Fleischer, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Kahyun Kim, Morgan McGhee, Caitlin O’Connell, Cody Sloan, Eric Ulloa and Bianca Norwood.

Of his own piece, Kaufman said: “It’s a family comedy about how greed has a way of kind of tearing down even the nicest of families. I wanted to do greed because, unfortunately, it’s one of the most common sins.”

To maintain COVID-19 safety, ticket holders are socially distanced and masks are required. Actors stand behind a glass barrier to isolate themselves from their colleagues, the audience and production staff.

Kaufman, a Venezuelan artist based in New York City who's best known for “The Laramie Project” and has received awards including the National Medal of Arts from president Barack Obama in 2016, is set to direct the Broadway musical “Paradise Square” next year.

He is hopeful that people will go back to the theaters “very quickly” when the curtains rise again. He also believes that the format of “Seven Deadly Sins” will stick around long after the pandemic is over, with its endless possibilities.

“Michel’s idea is a brilliant idea and this is a proof that it works,” he said of it's success both in Florida and New York. “It’s an experience that you don’t get in the theater. It’s an experience about being outdoors, about the short plays. It’s an adventure!”

